Supreme Court lets McGirt ruling stand, will consider letting Oklahoma share jurisdiction

The ruling has caused scores of cases and convictions to be dismissed in state court as a result of the state's loss of jurisdiction, while federal and tribal prosecutors collectively have filed thousands of charges.

The Supreme Court, in the case of Oklahoma v. Victor Castro-Huerta, said it would hear arguments sometime in April on the issue of the state's prosecuting non-American Indians in cases where the victim was Native American. It was unclear whether an opinion would be issued prior to the court's adjournment in late June or early July or if it would come after the court begins its 2022-23 session in October.

After the ruling, O’Connor issued the following statement:

"I appreciate the Supreme Court's decision to review our petition to confirm that the State has the authority to prosecute non-Indians who commit crimes against Indians in Indian country,” O’Connor said.

"This is a step forward for the state of Oklahoma and is of paramount importance, given that the overwhelming majority of people who live in eastern Oklahoma are not of Indian heritage.