Supreme Court decision paves path for execution of Rogers County man who killed infant daughter

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied last-minute appeals from the defense of a Rogers County man on death row for killing his 9-month-old daughter.

The decision Wednesday paves the way for the 57-year-old Benjamin Cole to be executed Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

His attorneys say he is severely mentally ill and that he has brain damage that has worsened while he has been in prison.

Pittsburg County District Judge Mike Hogan found Cole “does not meet the required ‘substantial threshold’ showing of insanity.”

“In considering the totality of the evidence, including Dr. (Scott) Orth’s report, the court finds the defendant is competent to be executed as currently scheduled on Oct. 20, 2022,” Hogan wrote in the order.

Cole has been on death row at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester since 2004, when a Rogers County jury convicted him of first-degree murder.

His trial included evidence that he broke the back of Brianna Cole and ruptured her aorta on Dec. 20, 2002, after her crying interrupted a video game he was playing at home, according to trial testimony.

“Benjamin Cole is incapacitated by his mental illness to the point of being essentially non-functional,” said Tom Hird, an attorney for Cole. “His own attorneys have not been able to have a meaningful interaction with him for years, and the staff who interact with him in the prison every day confirm that he cannot communicate or take care of his most basic hygiene."

The state Pardon and Parole Board on Sept. 27 voted 4-1 to deny Cole a clemency recommendation.