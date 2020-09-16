Stuart Tate appointed to Osage County district judge position

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday his appointment of Stuart Lee Tate as an Osage County district judge.
Tate was appointed and served as a special judge for the county, which includes part of northwest Tulsa, from 2010 to 2019 before he was elected associate district judge of Osage County.
Stitt said he was proud to appoint Tate.
"Judge Tate has spent his entire life getting to know the heart of the people he represents, and I have full faith he will continue to serve with integrity and a strong commitment to uphold the rule of law as he enters this new role," Stitt said in a press release.
Prior to his decadelong tenure on the bench, Tate worked as an assistant district attorney in Osage County and in private practice, conducting transactions, wills and estates, domestic matters, bankruptcy, tax, litigation and criminal defense, according to the release.
As a judge, he has overseen traffic, wildlife, criminal misdemeanor and criminal felony cases, as well as probate, guardianship, adoption and general family law cases.
The native Oklahoman has an ongoing cattle operation on his family ranch near Fairfax, where he lives with his wife and three children.
"I am honored to be appointed by Governor Stitt to the District Judgeship," Tate said in the release. "I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Osage County and to supporting and defending our constitution and the integrity of our judicial system."
— Kelsy Schlotthauer, Tulsa World
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.