Stuart Tate appointed to Osage County district judge position

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday his appointment of Stuart Lee Tate as an Osage County district judge.

Tate was appointed and served as a special judge for the county, which includes part of northwest Tulsa, from 2010 to 2019 before he was elected associate district judge of Osage County.

Stitt said he was proud to appoint Tate.

"Judge Tate has spent his entire life getting to know the heart of the people he represents, and I have full faith he will continue to serve with integrity and a strong commitment to uphold the rule of law as he enters this new role," Stitt said in a press release.

Prior to his decadelong tenure on the bench, Tate worked as an assistant district attorney in Osage County and in private practice, conducting transactions, wills and estates, domestic matters, bankruptcy, tax, litigation and criminal defense, according to the release.

As a judge, he has overseen traffic, wildlife, criminal misdemeanor and criminal felony cases, as well as probate, guardianship, adoption and general family law cases.