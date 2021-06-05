State prisons no longer on lockdown, resume visitations on Sunday after assault at Sayre facility

Visitation has been restored at state correctional facilities following an inmate-related assault at a western Oklahoma prison, the Department of Corrections announced Saturday.

All state prisons were placed on a lockdown Friday in the aftermath of what was described as an "inmate-on-inmate assault" at the North Folk Correctional Center in Sayre.

DOC officials said six inmates were involved in what was determined a random assault that led to several injuries. Two of the injured were transported by ambulance while others were airlifted to area hospitals for treatment, according to a news release. All the inmates are expected to recover.

Due to the lockdown, all visitation statewide was temporarily canceled before being restored on Sunday, though no visitation will be allowed at the North Fork Correctional Center until further notice, officials said.

North Fork Correctional Center opened in western Oklahoma as a private prison in 1998 and then closed before reopening in 2015 as a state prison.