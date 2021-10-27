State prepares for first execution in nearly seven years on Thursday

On Oct. 5, the Pardon and Parole Board chose not to recommend that Gov. Kevin Stitt grant clemency to Grant. It was his second clemency denial.

Grant has a lengthy criminal history, dating back to when he was 11 years old. He spent time in the juvenile system before going to the adult corrections system.

Defense attorneys said he grew up in a troubled and poor home. They said the state failed to provide him proper treatment.

The state put executions on hold in 2015.

Lethal injection issues: The decision came after the botched execution of Clayton Lockett in 2014 and the 2015 execution of Charles Warner using the wrong drug.

In March 2018, Oklahoma announced that it would use nitrogen gas to execute condemned inmates because it could not find the drugs for the lethal-injection process.

A law in 2015 allowed for nitrogen hypoxia to be used as an execution method.

Two years after the announcement about using nitrogen gas, the state said it had secured a reliable source for the drugs and would resume executions by lethal injection.

The drugs to be used Thursday are midazolam, vecuronium bromide and potassium chloride.