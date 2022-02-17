State names Guard members who refuse vaccination after judge denied bid for anonymity

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor named 10 members of the Oklahoma Air National Guard who refuse to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as he filed an amended lawsuit Tuesday challenging a federal vaccine mandate.
The 10 don’t want the vaccine, with three raising religious and secular reasons, according to the new filing. One refusing the vaccine is a physician — an anesthesiologist in Tulsa.
The new version of the lawsuit responds to an order this month from Senior U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot rejecting arguments that the state Guard members challenging the vaccine mandate should be able to remain anonymous.
“A decision to be vaccinated, or not, against COVID-19 is certainly a personal matter, but it is not intrinsically sensitive, let alone highly sensitive,” Friot said in the order.
The judge said public interest overrode privacy concerns in the matter and that the requests for anonymity did not meet standards set out in previous cases.
The original lawsuit, filed in December, included 16 anonymous Air National Guard members. The 10 named in the new version were among the 16.
The suit says the Guard members “are patriots who always have given of themselves to their Country and their State; and are now at risk of being turned out of their jobs because they do not wish to take the vaccine.
“The vaccine mandate on federal employees is unlawful, unconstitutional, and tyrannical. This does not reflect the Land of the Free. The mandate’s enforcement should permanently be enjoined.”
Gov. Kevin Stitt is also a plaintiff in the suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City.
Air Guard members who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 are not allowed to train, and they are not being paid, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma National Guard said earlier this month.
The spokesperson said 97% of Oklahoma Air Guard members had been vaccinated, but that number included members awaiting decisions on requests for medical and religious exemptions. The services have not granted any religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine.
A federal judge in Georgia issued an injunction on Tuesday to prevent the Air Force from taking action against an officer who cited religious objections in refusing to be vaccinated. According to the Thomas More Society, whose attorneys are representing the officer, the judge’s injunction was the first to prevent the Air Force from enforcing the vaccine mandate.
Friot in December refused to block the mandate while the lawsuit filed by the state and Guard members proceeded. The U.S. military has been requiring immunizations since the 18th century, the judge said, and the COVID-19 vaccine is one of 10 that currently apply to all service members.