State names Guard members who refuse vaccination after judge denied bid for anonymity

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor named 10 members of the Oklahoma Air National Guard who refuse to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as he filed an amended lawsuit Tuesday challenging a federal vaccine mandate.

The 10 don’t want the vaccine, with three raising religious and secular reasons, according to the new filing. One refusing the vaccine is a physician — an anesthesiologist in Tulsa.

The new version of the lawsuit responds to an order this month from Senior U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot rejecting arguments that the state Guard members challenging the vaccine mandate should be able to remain anonymous.

“A decision to be vaccinated, or not, against COVID-19 is certainly a personal matter, but it is not intrinsically sensitive, let alone highly sensitive,” Friot said in the order.

The judge said public interest overrode privacy concerns in the matter and that the requests for anonymity did not meet standards set out in previous cases.

The original lawsuit, filed in December, included 16 anonymous Air National Guard members. The 10 named in the new version were among the 16.