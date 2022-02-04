State auditor spotlights ex-police chief's financial misdeeds in small Oklahoma town

A small Lincoln County town saw 13% of its annual budget misappropriated, a state audit found, with a report noting that the former police chief withdrew town funds at area casinos.

Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd released her audit of the town of Tryon, between Stillwater and Chandler, on Thursday. She identified a total of $95,000 in misappropriated town funds via unauthorized and personal charges, according to a news release.

“That board (of trustees) has the power to stop things like this from happening if they would just look at the records put before them, or even ask questions, and I think this board was just asleep at the wheel,” Byrd told the Tulsa World on Thursday in response to the Tryon audit.

Most of the personal transactions are alleged to have come from former Police Chief Jered Prickett, noted in the audit report as having made $3,700 in “questionable credit card expenditures,” including deer hunting supplies.