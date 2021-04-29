State appeals court overturns two more death sentences, other cases based on McGirt claims

The Court of Criminal Appeals also upheld a Seminole County District Court ruling that the state did not have the jurisdiction to prosecute its first-degree murder case against Corker Dean Barker, 34.

Barker is accused of murder in connection with the death of Michael Kelough, whose body was discovered April 2, 2019, in his car in rural Seminole County. Barker is a member of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, and the crime occurred within its reservation boundaries.

Cole, meanwhile, is already under indictment by a Tulsa federal grand jury. The federal charge was filed in anticipation that his state conviction and death sentence would be overturned.

Cole has been on death row at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester since 2004 after a Rogers County jury convicted him of first-degree murder. His trial included evidence that Cole broke Brianna’s back and ruptured her aorta on Dec. 20, 2002, after her crying interrupted a video game he was playing, according to trial testimony.

Ryder was convicted in the shooting deaths of Daisy and Sam Hallum, both citizens of the Choctaw Nation. He received the death penalty for the woman’s murder and life without parole for the man’s murder.