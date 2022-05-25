State agents, Bartlesville police bust large-scale meth-trafficking ring, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says

State agents and Bartlesville police arrested 13 people Wednesday after a monthslong investigation into a meth-trafficking organization, according to the state drug law enforcement agency.
Since fall 2021, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control agents have seized 35 pounds of methamphetamine and 96 firearms related to the investigation, bureau spokesman Mark Woodward said in a news release. In a traffic stop early in the investigation, authorities reportedly found 25 pounds of meth hidden in a tire.
“We found this organization shipping anywhere from 10 to 25 pounds of meth into northeastern Oklahoma from the West Coast on a weekly basis," Woodward said in a statement. "Those shipments would then be moved onto the streets in Washington County, Nowata County and parts of Kansas.”
After the arrest warrants were served by state and local authorities about 7 a.m. Wednesday, 13 people were transported to the Washington County jail on complaints including trafficking methamphetamine, the release stated.
“Meth continues to be the top killer when it comes to drug-related deaths in our state," OBN Director Donnie Anderson said in a statement. "I am grateful to our local law enforcement partners who work tirelessly along-side our agents every day to identify and dismantle these trafficking organizations that destroy lives and families.”
Sheriff's deputies from Washington and Nowata counties assisted, as well as the District 11 Drug Task Force and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, according to the news release.
