A man was fatally shot by a Spiro police officer Thursday afternoon after having shot at police twice since the evening before, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported.

Damon Dante Henderson, 30, was first spotted by the Spiro Police Department's chief on Wednesday after officers were notified about a man brandishing a handgun on Broadway in the LeFlore County town, according to an OSBI press release.

Henderson ran, and as the police chief pursued him, Henderson fired shots that hit the chief's police vehicle's tailgate, the release says.

Henderson then ran to a house, where he was later found by officers but managed to get away, the release states.

The next day, after officers had searched for him throughout the night, he was found near South Ash Street and ran from officers again, the OSBI reported.

An officer followed him in a vehicle to the 200 block of Southeast Fourth Street, where Henderson shot the front door of the vehicle and the officer shot back, hitting Henderson, the release says.

More officers and medical personnel arrived and performed first aid before taking him to a hospital, where he later died, the release states.

A warrant had been issued for Henderson's arrest on Thursday, citing previous felony and misdemeanor counts of porch piracy, cruelty to animals, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, pointing a weapon at another person, resisting an officer and obstructing an officer, according to court documents.