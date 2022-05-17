Southeastern Oklahoma police chief resigns after meth arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY — In Calvin, a town with only one law enforcement officer, the news came as a shock to city officials that their police chief had been arrested and accused of methamphetamine distribution.

Calvin Police Chief Joe Don Chitwood, 42, was arrested and booked into the Hughes County jail on Thursday with bail set at $25,000, according to the arrest affidavit. He was bonded out less than an hour later, jail officials said.

No charges had been filed by Monday afternoon, the Hughes County court clerk said.

Calvin town attorney Lloyd Palmer said the town accepted Chitwood’s resignation on Monday.

“Nobody expected something like this,” Palmer said. “If anybody had any idea that there was evidence that something like these allegations was going on, it would never get this far.”

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics led an investigation after receiving a tip in mid-April that Chitwood was using and selling methamphetamine in Hughes County, authorities said. According to the arrest affidavit, Chitwood is alleged to have sold $20 worth of the drug to a bureau informant.

A search by bureau agents also found small amounts of methamphetamine in Chitwood’s Wetumka home, the bureau alleges in a press release. The search warrant affidavit has not yet been filed with the Hughes County court clerk.

Calvin is about 95 miles south of Tulsa and 30 miles east of McAlester.

The southeastern Oklahoma town of about 275 people will receive support from the Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol during the absence of a police chief, Palmer said.

“It is always inconvenient to have a personnel gap, but it’s not anything that we can’t handle,” he said.

Palmer added that the city will conduct its own investigation into Chitwood’s activities and how his performance as chief might have been affected if the allegations are true.