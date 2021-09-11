She saw her dad slain at 9. Now she sees celebrities plead for convicted killer Julius Jones' release

OKLAHOMA CITY — Rachel Howell was 9 years old when her father was shot and killed in front of her.

Contacted by the Tulsa World, Howell, now 31, agreed to talk about her father, the crime and the convicted killer who is waging a public relations campaign to avoid the death penalty.

The state has requested an execution date for Julius Jones. On Monday, he is expected to go before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board seeking to have his sentence commuted from death. If his request is approved there, Gov. Kevin Stitt would have the final say.

Kim Kardashian was among the first of a line of celebrities, athletes, social media influencers and others who have lined up to support Jones, who says he is innocent.

Silent slaying

Howell, her sister, their aunt and their father had been out shopping for school supplies on July 28, 1999. They swung into Braum’s for ice cream before pulling into the driveway at her grandparents’ house in Edmond.

She said a Black man walked up to the vehicle.