Second victim dies of wounds from Wednesday's stabbings in Bartlesville

Police say a second victim has died from the wounds he suffered when three members of his family were stabbed in Bartlesville.

Charles Ernest Ford, 49, died Monday morning, authorities said.

Dustin James Blackfeet, 39, is accused of stabbing Ford, who was Blackfeet's uncle, as well as Blackfeet's mother, Belinda Joan Long, 63, and his half-sister Andrea Long, 32, who died on the way to a hospital, according to Capt. Jay Hastings.

Long was treated for stab wounds and was stable at a Tulsa hospital, police said last week. Updated information on her condition was not available Monday.

Officers responded to the residence shared by Blackfeet and his relatives about 7 p.m. Wednesday and found one victim outside and two others inside. Blackfeet was still at the residence, according to Hastings.

Blackfeet was treated at a hospital and taken to jail. Information on his specific injuries was not available, police said.

He initially was arrested on complaints of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon but could also face federal murder charges, police said.

