 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Second victim dies of wounds from Wednesday's stabbings in Bartlesville

  • Updated
  • 0

Police say a second victim has died from the wounds he suffered when three members of his family were stabbed in Bartlesville.

Charles Ernest Ford, 49, died Monday morning, authorities said.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

Dustin James Blackfeet, 39, is accused of stabbing Ford, who was Blackfeet's uncle, as well as Blackfeet's mother, Belinda Joan Long, 63, and his half-sister Andrea Long, 32, who died on the way to a hospital, according to Capt. Jay Hastings. 

Long was treated for stab wounds and was stable at a Tulsa hospital, police said last week. Updated information on her condition was not available Monday.

Officers responded to the residence shared by Blackfeet and his relatives about 7 p.m. Wednesday and found one victim outside and two others inside. Blackfeet was still at the residence, according to Hastings.

Blackfeet was treated at a hospital and taken to jail. Information on his specific injuries was not available, police said.

People are also reading…

He initially was arrested on complaints of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon but could also face federal murder charges, police said.

041222-tul-nws-blackfeet-dustin

Blackfeet

 Provided

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Finding charging stations near you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert