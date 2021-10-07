Search for Welch girls brings investigators back to Picher for new dig

PICHER — A search team is returning to a familiar site on Friday to look again for the remains of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, two Craig County teens who have been missing for two decades.
The search was tentatively set for Monday, but weather-related issues pushed up the search at 629 S. Ottawa St. in Picher, a ghost town that was bought out by the government in the 2000s as part of the clean-up of the Tar Creek Superfund site.
The property once belonged to David Pennington, a suspect along with Phil Welch and Ronnie Busick in the Dec. 30, 1999, arson and shooting deaths of Ashley’s parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman.
Pennington moved into a mobile home there in the later part of January 2000.
“We are expanding the search area and searching the entire property,” said Gary Stansill, investigator for the District Attorney’s Office.
Pennington’s property was approximately three blocks from Welch’s mobile home, where investigators believe the 16-year-old friends were tortured, raped, drugged and kept captive for around two weeks in January 2000 before being killed.
Welch and Pennington have since died; Busick was sentenced to a 10-year prison term on a reduced charge of accessory to murder, but he has not led authorities to the girls' bodies.
Stansill said more evidence keeps him and Tammy Ferrari, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation cold case agent, returning to Pennington’s former homestead.
Initially, Busick said Pennington told him the girls were buried in a root cellar. Later he recanted that statement and said Pennington talked only of filling in a root cellar.
“Additional evidence shows there is some kind of underground structure on the property,” Stansill said.
“We’ve got to dig,” he said.
Pennington’s actions and Busick’s talk makes Stansill and Ferrari believe there is something at the property.
Members of Pennington’s family told investigators he would not allow them near the cellar and was seen in the weeks following the girls’ disappearance with what appeared to be bags of concrete mix and limestone in the back of his pickup.
The only items found in the first search were the bottom of a septic tank, a broken toy and an identification card.