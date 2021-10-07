Search for Welch girls brings investigators back to Picher for new dig

Welch and Pennington have since died; Busick was sentenced to a 10-year prison term on a reduced charge of accessory to murder, but he has not led authorities to the girls' bodies.

Stansill said more evidence keeps him and Tammy Ferrari, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation cold case agent, returning to Pennington’s former homestead.

Initially, Busick said Pennington told him the girls were buried in a root cellar. Later he recanted that statement and said Pennington talked only of filling in a root cellar.

“Additional evidence shows there is some kind of underground structure on the property,” Stansill said.

“We’ve got to dig,” he said.

Pennington’s actions and Busick’s talk makes Stansill and Ferrari believe there is something at the property.