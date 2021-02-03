Sales taxes to both the state and a tribal nation? Oklahoma Supreme Court says Okmulgee grocery store argument should be before Tax Commission

The Oklahoma Supreme Court sent a sales tax dispute involving an Okmulgee grocery store back to district court on Tuesday with instructions to dismiss the case.
The high court determined that Warehouse Market Inc.’s argument over to whom it owed sales tax should be before the Oklahoma Tax Commission and not the courts.
“Once the trial court dismissed the Muscogee (Creek) Nation because of its sovereign immunity, Warehouse Market’s district court action became a tax protest,” the high court wrote in its conclusion. “As a tax protest, administrative remedies must be exhausted before a protestant may resort to relief in the courts.”
Warehouse Market Inc. went to Okmulgee County District Court in 2018 after the Muscogee (Creek) Nation sent a letter to the business stating that it intended to start levying a tribal tax on sales at its Cox Cash Saver Cost Plus store, which operates in Okmulgee on property owned by the tribe.
The grocery store had been remitting sales tax it collected to the state, but it was threatened with fines, interest, revocation of business licenses and even closure if it did not remit sales taxes to both entities.
A district judge ruled that the grocery store was entitled to summary judgment “only to the extent Defendant Oklahoma Tax Commission is not currently entitled to retail tax proceeds at Plaintiff’s subject matter retail establishment unless and until a legitimate dispute between the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the Oklahoma Tax Commission as to taxation authority is resolved in another forum or tribunal.”
The trial court had previously dismissed the Muscogee (Creek) Nation as a defendant, citing jurisdictional grounds.
The Oklahoma Tax Commission appealed the ruling both on procedural grounds and on its merits.
Meanwhile, a separate but related federal lawsuit filed by the grocery store has been on hold pending the result of the state lawsuit.
The grocery store says it has continued to collect the 10.083% sales tax that it had been collecting for the state before the dispute arose.
The state Supreme Court ordered the Okmulgee County District Court, which had been holding the funds, to release the tax funds to the Oklahoma Tax Commission.
“Warehouse Market has administrative remedies available in both the Oklahoma Tax Commission and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation,” the high court said.
Featured video: Governor addresses U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma
Photos: Tulsa World’s People to Watch 2021