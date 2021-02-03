Sales taxes to both the state and a tribal nation? Oklahoma Supreme Court says Okmulgee grocery store argument should be before Tax Commission

The Oklahoma Supreme Court sent a sales tax dispute involving an Okmulgee grocery store back to district court on Tuesday with instructions to dismiss the case.

The high court determined that Warehouse Market Inc.’s argument over to whom it owed sales tax should be before the Oklahoma Tax Commission and not the courts.

“Once the trial court dismissed the Muscogee (Creek) Nation because of its sovereign immunity, Warehouse Market’s district court action became a tax protest,” the high court wrote in its conclusion. “As a tax protest, administrative remedies must be exhausted before a protestant may resort to relief in the courts.”

Warehouse Market Inc. went to Okmulgee County District Court in 2018 after the Muscogee (Creek) Nation sent a letter to the business stating that it intended to start levying a tribal tax on sales at its Cox Cash Saver Cost Plus store, which operates in Okmulgee on property owned by the tribe.

The grocery store had been remitting sales tax it collected to the state, but it was threatened with fines, interest, revocation of business licenses and even closure if it did not remit sales taxes to both entities.