Roland man arrested in fatal shooting in eastern Oklahoma town, OSBI says

A Roland man was killed early Monday, and another Roland man has been arrested on a manslaughter charge in connection with the death, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Cody Nichols, 34, told Roland police officers who responded around 2:30 a.m. Monday to a 911 call about a shooting in the 100 block of Nichols Street that he had shot Stephen Moravac, 42, the OSBI said.

Emergency medical personnel attempted to aid Moravac before transporting him to a Fort Smith, Arkansas, hospital, where he died.

Nichols was arrested Tuesday on a first-degree manslaughter complaint, the OSBI said.

The Roland Police Department asked the OSBI to lead the investigation.

Roland is in Sequoyah County near the Arkansas border, about 110 miles southeast of Tulsa.