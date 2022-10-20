Rogers County man executed for 2002 murder of infant daughter

MCALESTER — Benjamin Robert Cole Sr. was executed by lethal injection Thursday for the 2002 murder of his 9-month-old daughter, Brianna.

Cole, 57, had been on death row at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary since 2004, when a Rogers County jury convicted him of first-degree murder. His trial included evidence and testimony that he broke Brianna Cole’s back and ruptured her aorta on Dec. 20, 2002, after the infant’s crying interrupted a video game he was playing in their home.

In September, the state Pardon and Parole Board voted 4-1 to deny clemency for Cole, who did not appear at the hearing. Brianna’s uncle Bryan Young urged the board to reject the bid for mercy.

Seven years earlier, in 2015, the board had denied Cole clemency by a vote of 3-2.

Cole’s attorneys repeatedly opposed the execution in court actions on the basis of his mental state. They claimed Cole no longer posed a threat because he had paranoid schizophrenia with brain damage to the point of being incapable of communicating or managing basic hygiene tasks.

The attorneys tried to argue that Oklahoma’s procedure for determining competency is constitutionally flawed, but the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday and early Thursday denied requests to intervene in the execution.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday rejected a stay request and a request to intervene in a lower court decision that determined Cole was competent to be executed.

After an evidentiary hearing in early October, Pittsburg County District Judge Mike Hogan had found that Cole “does not meet the required ‘substantial threshold’ showing of insanity.”

Although Cole’s own attorneys had not been able to communicate with him, he reportedly participated in a 150-minute evaluation at the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita in July, which Judge Hogan described as “very persuasive on the issue of the defendant’s current capacity.”

Cole, while being evaluated at the Oklahoma Forensic Center, was reported to have said he understood that he was there to see if he was “mentally fit for court and competent here to see if I can go ahead and, I guess, be executed.”

Tom Hird, one of Cole’s attorneys, said after September’s clemency hearing that Cole had a 15-millimeter lesion in his brain that was continuing to grow.

“He’s not faking it,” said Hird, a federal public defender, at that time. “He’s not some sort of mastermind.”

In 2016, a clinical psychologist named Dr. George Hough, who was hired by Cole’s defense, contended that Cole had schizophrenia and was incompetent to be executed.

The same psychologist said he was unable to get Cole to come out of his prison cell when he and others tried to visit him in April.

Cole is the 201st person to be executed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary since 1915, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. The state's current death row population now numbers 40 men and one woman.

Oklahoma's current three-chemical protocol for lethal injection is midazolam for sedation, rocuronium bromide for halting respiration and potassium chloride for stopping the heart.