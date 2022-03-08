Rogers County DA's vehicle hit by wrong-way driver Saturday, Claremore police say; DA says intoxication rumor untrue

The district attorney for Oklahoma's District 12, which includes Rogers County, was involved in crash caused by a wrong-way driver Saturday, Claremore police said in a news release.

The Claremore Police Department said charges were expected for the driver whose vehicle hit Ballard's on Oklahoma 66 in Claremore.

District Attorney Matt Ballard also released a statement about the collision, dispelling a number of rumors that began circulating on social media after the incident.

Ballard and his daughter were on their way home from a youth sporting event in Norman when the collision occurred early Saturday, he said.

Ballard was driving north on Oklahoma 66, a divided four-lane, when he attempted to turn west onto King Road in Claremore; his lane had a green left-turn arrow, police said.

As Ballard was making the turn, a wrong-way driver traveling north in the highway's southbound lanes struck his vehicle.

"Ballard was executing a lawful act when he was struck by the wrong-way driver," the police release said.

Ballard said in his statement that he and his daughter will make a "full recovery." He said his daughter did not have to be hospitalized.

Rumors that Ballard was intoxicated soon started circulating online. He said he was not intoxicated and that a field sobriety test was not performed on him.

"I was not impaired or under the influence of any intoxicant. Any statement to the contrary is blatantly false," Ballard said. "Anyone who may have driven by and witnessed the aftermath of the crash likely saw someone completing a field sobriety test. That person wasn’t me or anyone from my vehicle."

Ballard thanked those who have shown support for him, and he dismissed rumors and claims about him as defamation.

"Speaking for both myself and my family, I would like to express our sincere appreciation for the outpouring of love, prayer, and support over recent days," he said. "At the same time, we’re disheartened, although sadly not surprised, some people are spinning up and spreading false rumors.

"Other narratives are nothing more than efforts to defame my reputation."

The Claremore Police Department said the investigation is ongoing, and Ballard said it could take months until it is completed.

"This investigation is a good reminder that it serves no purpose to spread rumors until the facts are known," the police statement says.

Ballard is the district attorney for Craig, Mayes and Rogers counties.