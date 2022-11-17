 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard Fairchild executed for murder of Adam Broomhall in Oklahoma

Death row - Richard Fairchild

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 4-1 in October to deny clemency to Richard Fairchild for the 1993 murder of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, Adam Broomhall.

 Department of Corrections

McALESTER — Convicted killer Richard Fairchild was executed Thursday by lethal injection.

Fairchild was declared dead at 10:24 a.m. after being put to death for murdering his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, Adam Broomhall, at their Del City home in 1993.

