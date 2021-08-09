Reporters barred from courtroom as Muskogee six-count murder case hearing begins

MUSKOGEE — A judge began hearing testimony Monday in the murder case against a man accused of killing five children, all under the age of 10, and his brother in February.
But the judge ordered the hearing closed to the public and instructed journalists to leave the courtroom, meaning no independent observers were in the room as various law enforcement personnel testified about the homicides.
Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, 26, has been in custody since early February on six charges of first-degree murder, one count of shooting with intent to kill and one count of illegal firearms possession.
Authorities arrested Pridgeon in connection with the shooting deaths of five children: Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; Harmony Anderson, 5; Nevaeh Pridgeon, 6; and Que'dynce Anderson, 9, at a home in the 900 block of Indiana Street.
Jarron Pridgeon is also charged in the death of 24-year-old Javarion Lee, whom police have said was his brother.
The preliminary hearing before District Judge Bret Smith is expected to take most of the week.
Although Smith did not have a written order in place, he directed at least three journalists in attendance to leave the courtroom. Smith told a Tulsa World reporter the removal was because the proceedings were combined at least in part with a deprived-child matter involving surviving children and their mother, whom police have said was injured in the shooting.
Deprived-child cases are generally not accessible to those who are not directly involved in them as an attorney, party or witness.
A clerk for District Judge Tim King, who presides over the judicial district that includes Muskogee County, confirmed the lack of a written order or other formal parameters on file to support Smith's decision. But, with few exceptions, courtrooms in Oklahoma are open to the public for proceedings involving adults.
King said Monday that he could not intervene in his capacity as presiding judge absent some type of pleading filed in the case on journalists' behalf.
The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, which has an attorney based in the Tulsa area, is expected to appear in court Wednesday to argue that coverage is in the public interest. The organization planned to file an emergency pleading by Monday afternoon.
Meanwhile, court records show that a Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press attorney has already assisted The Muskogee Phoenix with its efforts to obtain records such as body camera footage and audio from 911 calls after the state sought to have their public release withheld.
Smith in March ordered the release of the 911 calls because of his view that the public interest in their contents, which he reviewed in his chambers, outweighed concerns from prosecutors about how the information could affect a potential trial.
Pleadings from Pridgeon's defense team appear to indicate an inquiry into the status of his mental health, which also came under scrutiny in an unrelated 2019 case against him.
District Attorney Orvil Loge declined to comment on the case in a phone call Friday afternoon, though he alluded to the presence of a court order that could bar journalists from observing testimony.
Defense attorney Gretchen Mosley also opted not to comment.
Pridgeon will appear in court again Wednesday for further preliminary hearing proceedings.