Reporters barred from courtroom as Muskogee six-count murder case hearing begins

Deprived-child cases are generally not accessible to those who are not directly involved in them as an attorney, party or witness.

A clerk for District Judge Tim King, who presides over the judicial district that includes Muskogee County, confirmed the lack of a written order or other formal parameters on file to support Smith's decision. But, with few exceptions, courtrooms in Oklahoma are open to the public for proceedings involving adults.

King said Monday that he could not intervene in his capacity as presiding judge absent some type of pleading filed in the case on journalists' behalf.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, which has an attorney based in the Tulsa area, is expected to appear in court Wednesday to argue that coverage is in the public interest. The organization planned to file an emergency pleading by Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, court records show that a Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press attorney has already assisted The Muskogee Phoenix with its efforts to obtain records such as body camera footage and audio from 911 calls after the state sought to have their public release withheld.