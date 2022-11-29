Reportedly armed man killed after confronting Cherokee Nation marshals in Mayes County

Cherokee Nation marshals fatally shot a child sexual abuse suspect after the armed man "confronted officers" who were serving an arrest warrant at his Mayes County residence Tuesday afternoon, the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service said.

When the marshals presented the man with a warrant for his arrest on two counts of child sexual abuse and one count of rape, he "presented a pistol at the officers" and shut himself in his house near Locust Grove, the Marshal Service said.

The Cherokee Nation Marshal Service's SWAT team responded, and the man was shot when he came out of the house and "confronted officers," marshals said.

The man, whose name was not released Tuesday evening, died from his injuries.

Mayes County sheriff's deputies also responded after receiving a call about shots fired around 2 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is being conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI, the Sheriff's Office said.

