Quapaw Nation asserts jurisdiction over non-Indians in domestic violence cases

The Quapaw Nation is asserting jurisdiction over all domestic violence cases against Native Americans that occur within its reservation, whether the offenders are Native American or not, the nation announced Wednesday.

The Quapaw Nation Business Committee, the governing body of the Quapaw Nation, unanimously approved a law exercising special domestic violence criminal jurisdiction over non-Indians, which Quapaw Nation Chairman Joseph Byrd said is especially important when "considering the plague of missing and murdered indigenous people in Indian Country."

“This is our Nation, and we have a duty to protect its citizens, especially those most vulnerable,” Byrd said in a press release. “We are exercising our inherent sovereign authority necessary to combat domestic violence in our reservation, a problem that has plagued tribal communities since European contact.”

The Quapaw Nation Reservation and jurisdiction was affirmed in October by an Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruling that applied the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt decision to the tribe.

The special domestic violence criminal jurisdiction follows the Tribal Law and Order Act of 2010 and the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2013, the nation said in the news release. These laws provide the Quapaw Nation Court with the authority to "administer heightened sentencing and higher fines for non-Indian perpetrators involved in domestic violence, dating violence, or violations of a protective order."

The domestic violence jurisdiction announcement follows cross-deputization agreements with seven law enforcement agencies within the Quapaw Nation, based in Ottawa County. The agreements allow local law enforcement to respond and assist Quapaw Nation marshals.

“I applaud Quapaw Nation leadership for taking these crucial steps to expand their public safety programs and cross-deputize local agencies, which will allow everyone to work together and provide public safety services to communities whether you are a tribal citizen or not,” said Charles Addington, chief marshal.

The Quapaw Nation Marshal Service was established in 2010 and recently expanded. It now includes patrol officers, school resource officers, special investigators, captains and a chief marshal, totaling 24 law enforcement officers.

The Quapaw Nation’s Ki-ho-ta Center, erected in 2019, houses the recently expanded Quapaw Nation Courts, which includes a tribal court administrator, court clerk, chief judge, associate judge, prosecutor, special prosecutor, public defender, and court personnel.