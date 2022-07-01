Providers challenge abortion bans in Oklahoma Supreme Court

Abortion providers and their backers asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday to declare two state laws banning the procedure unconstitutional under the Oklahoma Constitution.

The Tulsa and Oklahoma City abortion providers and supporters are seeking both temporary and permanent injunctions to prohibit the state from enforcing the laws, one of which dates to 1910 and the other — Senate Bill 612 — signed into law this year.

“Today, we’re challenging overlapping and contradictory bans on abortion care, including one ban that took effect when William Howard Taft was president and was invalidated before Richard Nixon resigned,” said Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains.

“The government got out of the business of blocking care 49 years ago, and our hope is that Oklahoma’s Supreme Court will recognize what the U.S. Supreme Court seems determined to ignore: The state has no place in private medical decisions.”

The nonprofit organization provided abortion services in Oklahoma City prior to Gov. Kevin Stitt's signing of laws this year that prohibited abortion in the state.

As a result, abortion has been unavailable in Oklahoma since May 25, according to the lawsuit.

The U.S. Supreme Court on June 24 eliminated the federal constitutional right to an abortion in a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Joining Planned Parenthood Great Plains in bringing the lawsuit Friday were the Center for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Blake Patton on behalf of the Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice, Tulsa Women’s Reproductive Clinic and its owner Dr. Alan Braid, Planned Parenthood of Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma, and Dechert LLP.

The lawsuit cites Oklahomans' constitutional right to due process protections and the right to health as reasons to overturn the laws. The petition also claims that the two challenged laws are unconstitutionally vague due to inconsistent and overlapping provisions with each other.

The lawsuit names in their officials capacities Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, Lyle Kelsey as executive director of the Oklahoma State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision, Katie Templeton as president of the Oklahoma State Board of Osteopathic Examiners, and Keith Reed as commissioner of the Oklahoma State Board of Health.

A spokeswoman for O’Connor said the Attorney General's Office would not comment on active litigation.

“However, our office will defend current laws and the laws recently passed by the Legislature as we have always done,” spokeswoman Rachel Roberts said.

The two most-recently challenged laws provide for different penalties upon conviction

The 1910 law bans all abortions except those to “preserve” a person’s “life.” The law provides for a prison term of two to five years for those convicted of providing an abortion. The 2022 law, SB 612, provides for a prison term of up to 10 years and/or a $100,000 fine for those convicted of performing the procedure.

As with the 1910 laws, SB 612 provides for abortions only to save the life of the mother.

“There are now multiple cases pending before the Oklahoma Supreme Court asking them to restore abortion access in the state, and we hope the court will rule as soon as possible given the tremendous harm that is being inflicted on Oklahomans each day these bans remain in effect,” said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights.

“As more and more states ban abortion in the region, it is all the more imperative that this court act swiftly to rule under its own constitution and restore abortion access in the state. The people of Oklahoma have already gone too long without access.”

Since abortion became illegal in Oklahoma, thousands of residents have been forced to go out of state to receive abortion care or carry a pregnancy to term, said Alexis McGill Johnson, president and chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

“For over a month, Oklahomans have been completely deprived of abortion access, and they cannot wait one moment more,” McGill Johnson said. “Today, we are asking this court not only to quickly block the state’s cruel abortion bans, but to do its job and protect the people of Oklahoma.”

