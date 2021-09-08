Prosecutor wants two parole board members off Julius Jones' commutation hearing

Prater says Luck works for City Care, a nonprofit that assists homeless people and people returning from incarceration. He is also on the national board of the Center for Employment Opportunities, a nonprofit that serves those recently released from incarceration, according to documents.

Doyle is the regional director for the Center for Employment Opportunities, according to documents. The Center for Employment Opportunities is a member of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, which works to reduce incarceration rates, according to Prater’s office.

The prosecutor also points to social media posts by Luck that he says show bias toward offenders.

“Luck’s constant posts about how wonderful he is for releasing inmates is fine if he were not a member of the Board that decides on the inmate’s release,” Prater said in documents seeking the recusal.

Prater alleges that the Center for Employment Opportunities, Doyle’s employer, benefits greatly by her votes on the board, the documents say.

“Doyle’s private employment colors her judgement when voting to parole, commute or release any inmate,” Prater continues.

Pardon and Parole Board Director Tom Bates declined to comment.