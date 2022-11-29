 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prosecutor in Payne and Logan counties arrested, fired after child pornography probe

Kevin Etherington

Kevin Etherington, 53, was booked into Payne County jail on a child pornography complaint and a computer crimes complaint. His boss, District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas, announced after his arrest that he had been fired.

STILLWATER — The first assistant district attorney of Payne and Logan counties was arrested Monday after his home was searched as a result of a child pornography investigation.

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com.

