STILLWATER — The first assistant district attorney of Payne and Logan counties was arrested Monday after his home was searched as a result of a child pornography investigation.
Prosecutor in Payne and Logan counties arrested, fired after child pornography probe
- Nolan Clay The Oklahoman
