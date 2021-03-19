Police officers found justified in fatal Muskogee shooting of Nebraska runaway girl

The four Muskogee police officers who shot at and killed a runaway teenage girl from Nebraska were legally justified in their actions, the Muskogee County district attorney has ruled.

The officers fatally shot 17-year-old Farrah Rauch on Feb. 28 after she and a 17-year-old boy reportedly tried to steal two vehicles in Muskogee, which led to a police pursuit and a short shootout with Rauch, ending in her death. The boy then fatally shot himself.

Officers James Folsom, Shawn Brown, Benjamin Hudson and Evan Hendricks, all of whom shot at Rauch, "acted within the scope of their employment with the Muskogee Police Department," District Attorney Orvil Loge said Friday in a press statement.

Loge concluded that Rauch shot at the officers with the intent to kill them and that when she pointed her gun at Folsom, all four officers shot and killed her.