Police footage shows arrest of Muskogee man charged with killing 5 children, brother

On Wednesday the judge signed an order indicating that "the public has a right to access portions" of body camera footage used in the case.

He identified six video recordings showing some part of Pridgeon's arrest and outlined how much of each one should be made public, saying the portions he withheld are "particularly graphic and disturbing."

Muskogee police had said on the day of the homicides that officers responding to reports that shots had been fired about 1:30 a.m. Feb. 2 saw an armed man, later identified as Pridgeon.

On the released video, an officer can be heard telling Pridgeon, "Drop what's in your right hand slowly. Slowly put it down," after being told by a colleague that the man had a gun. A few seconds later, the officer yells, "He's running!" before firing a shot at him with a long gun.

Other officers' body camera footage shows that they ran after Pridgeon for a short time before he was apprehended.

"Can I say something?" Pridgeon is heard telling one of the officers during his arrest. The officer was in the process of searching Pridgeon's pockets and said he recovered a set of brass knuckles, then asked Pridgeon who was in the home.