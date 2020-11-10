 Skip to main content
Police find 14-month-old named in Amber Alert after father drives away from OKC homicide scene
Brandon Milburn, 37, is shown here in a 2019 driver's license photo. 

 Provided

Authorities found a 14-month-old girl Tuesday after issuing an Amber Alert when police reported her father drove away from a homicide scene in Oklahoma City with her in tow.

Zyla Milburn had last been seen in the 5100 block of Brookdale Drive after noon with her father, Brandon Milburn, who drove away from the scene in a white or silver 2013 Toyota Prius, Oklahoma tag AEX668.

Police said the 37-year-old should be considered armed and dangerous in the alert, which was canceled by 4:20 p.m. Tuesday after they found the girl.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Oklahoma City police at 405-297-1188.

