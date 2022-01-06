Pipe bomb defused in Bartlesville

Local and federal agencies are investigating after a pipe bomb was found and defused in Bartlesville this week.
A couple who routinely walk in the area of a strip mall along U.S. 75 near Limestone Road told police they first saw the device lying in the grass near a fence Tuesday before returning to it Wednesday, Bartlesville Police Capt. Jay Hastings said.
One of the pair then reportedly kicked it, picked it up and carried it closer to the Walgreens drive-through in the strip mall before deciding to call the police, he said.
“We don’t recommend doing that,” Hastings said. “If you see anything suspicious or that looks out of place, call the police, and we can come out there and assess it.”
Officers responded to the scene about 3:10 p.m. and, recognizing the device as a possible pipe bomb, evacuated the Walgreens and a nearby fitness center. Bystanders were moved back about 50 yards from the area, Hastings said.
The Tulsa Police Department’s Bomb Squad responded at the Bartlesville Police Department’s request and determined it safe to remotely detonate the device, and their assessment proved correct. Hastings said the small explosion destroyed the device but caused no other damage.
An agent from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives took the pieces to be analyzed in a lab, Hastings said.
Investigators don’t yet know the contents of the device, from where it came or whether it was placed with malicious intent, but Hastings noted that the mere creation of such a device is illegal. In fact, it’s a federal crime to manufacture, store, distribute, receive or transport explosive materials without a proper permit.
Hastings said there have been a couple of similar occurrences over the past decade or so in Bartlesville that required the attention of the TPD Bomb Squad, and he said arrests were made in each case.
“We’re hopeful we can put some pieces of the puzzle together,” he said.