Pipe bomb defused in Bartlesville

Local and federal agencies are investigating after a pipe bomb was found and defused in Bartlesville this week.

A couple who routinely walk in the area of a strip mall along U.S. 75 near Limestone Road told police they first saw the device lying in the grass near a fence Tuesday before returning to it Wednesday, Bartlesville Police Capt. Jay Hastings said.

One of the pair then reportedly kicked it, picked it up and carried it closer to the Walgreens drive-through in the strip mall before deciding to call the police, he said.

“We don’t recommend doing that,” Hastings said. “If you see anything suspicious or that looks out of place, call the police, and we can come out there and assess it.”

Officers responded to the scene about 3:10 p.m. and, recognizing the device as a possible pipe bomb, evacuated the Walgreens and a nearby fitness center. Bystanders were moved back about 50 yards from the area, Hastings said.

The Tulsa Police Department’s Bomb Squad responded at the Bartlesville Police Department’s request and determined it safe to remotely detonate the device, and their assessment proved correct. Hastings said the small explosion destroyed the device but caused no other damage.