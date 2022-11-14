Person of interest in Okmulgee slayings jailed in connection with 2012 case

The man identified as a person of interest in the slayings of four Okmulgee men last month is now in an Oklahoma jail after authorities extradited him following his arrest in Florida.

Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II remains held in lieu of $500,000 bond on charges that he violated the terms of his probation in a 2012 case.

Kennedy was arrested almost a month ago on an Oklahoma bench warrant in Daytona Beach Shores.

On Oct. 14, the bodies of the four men, who had been shot to death and dismembered, were found in the Deep Fork River southwest of Okmulgee less than a week after the Okmulgee Police Department was notified that the men were missing.

Authorities identified the men as Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29.

Investigators believe the men left home with a plan to commit some kind of crime, possibly theft, and police reportedly discovered evidence of a violent event while searching a salvage yard owned by Kennedy.

Kennedy, booked into jail in Okmulgee on Saturday, has not been charged with the four men’s deaths.

An attorney representing relatives of three of the four slain men have persuaded a judge to issue an order barring Kennedy from disposing of any property he and his estranged wife own until circumstances surrounding the men's deaths become more clear.

