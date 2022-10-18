Person of interest in 4 Okmulgee men's slayings arrested in Florida

Police say a "person of interest" in the slayings of four Okmulgee men has been arrested by Florida authorities.

Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores in a vehicle that was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office on Monday, according to a news release from Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.

Prentice said Kennedy will be held in lieu of a $500,000 bond in connection with a 2012 felony shooting case.

Authorities are working on getting Kennedy from detention in Florida back to Okmulgee County, Prentice said.

"The murder investigation is ongoing, and investigators continue to follow leads every day. Additional information will be relayed when it is available," he said in the press release.

Prentice confirmed in a news conference Monday that the dismembered bodies of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, were recovered Friday and that each man had been shot.

“We believe the men planned to commit some type of criminal act,” Prentice said, adding that the four left on bicycles from an Okmulgee residence on West Sixth Street.

The bicycles reportedly were outfitted with small trailer carts, but Prentice said none of the four bikes has been found.

According to Prentice, investigators were told the four had invited a witness to “hit a lick” that reportedly would have provided enough loot to be split among the group. The term refers to a targeted theft or robbery.

Police reportedly discovered evidence of a violent event while searching a salvage yard on 20th Street, along with surrounding properties. Kennedy is the owner of the salvage yard, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the Okmulgee Police Department by calling 918-756-3511 or emailing tips@okmcity.net, Prentice said.