Past convictions stand despite McGirt ruling, Oklahoma court says in new interpretation of SCOTUS decision

Oklahoma's Court of Criminal Appeals, in reversing a jurisdiction-related case dismissal, has decided the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt decision does not apply in cases with convictions that had already been finalized when the July 2020 opinion was released.
Appellate judges in a 4-0 decision on Thursday overturned a lower court's post-McGirt order dismissing a 2010 second-degree felony murder case against Clifton Parish, a Choctaw citizen.
The Pushmataha County District Attorney's Office had argued Parish's conviction should not be vacated because it was before the Supreme Court determined the Muscogee Nation's boundaries remained intact for purposes of enforcement of the federal Major Crimes Act. The McGirt precedent was also applied to cases involving citizens of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole tribes. The homicide of Robert Strickland in 2010 occurred in the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation, and the court affirmed Parish's conviction in 2014.
"We acted in those post-conviction cases without our attention ever having been drawn to the potential non-retroactivity of McGirt," Appellate Judge David Lewis wrote of the related U.S. 10th Circuit opinion, attached to an April 20 motion in Parish's state case.
In that matter, a case against David Brian Morgan, the 10th Circuit said the McGirt decision presented a "new constitutional rule of law" but claimed "the Supreme Court has not held that McGirt is retroactive." The Oklahoma appellate court said it came to the same conclusion and therefore reversed a district judge's order in April that found the state did not have jurisdiction to prosecute Parish.
In the opinion published Thursday, the court reaffirms recognition of historic tribal reservation areas, but Lewis added: "However, exercising our independent state law authority to interpret the remedial scope of the state post-conviction statutes, we now hold that McGirt and our post-McGirt decisions recognizing these reservations shall not apply retroactively to void a conviction that was final when McGirt was decided.
"Any statements, holdings, or suggestions to the contrary in our previous cases are hereby overruled."
After explaining the court's legal analysis, he concluded, "Non-retroactivity of McGirt in state post-conviction proceedings can mitigate some of the negative consequences ... striking a proper balance between the public safety, finality, and reliance interests in settled convictions against the competing interests of those tried and sentenced under the prior jurisdictional rule."
Attorneys representing Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Muscogee tribal leaders submitted a joint amicus curiae brief, which alleged the state "seeks to blame the McGirt decision for its own mistakes" rather than attempt to implement it in good faith.
"The state's evident strategy is to treat these cases as potential vehicles for Supreme Court review in which the state will challenge the McGirt ruling and foist blame for its impacts on the Supreme Court rather than itself, while at the same time slow-walking the decision's implementation," the brief states.
It went on to state that "the state's strategy, if successful, would deny the federal government jurisdiction over some criminal defendants whom the federal government has already arrested or convicted since McGirt was decided."
That would include Jimcy McGirt, the Seminole Nation citizen for whom the decision is named and who was recently re-convicted of sex crimes in federal court.
The U.S. Attorney's Office was expected to pursue the case against Parish in the event of its dismissal at the state level. In a joint statement Thursday afternoon, the Acting U.S. Attorneys for Oklahoma's three prosecutorial districts said they were "reviewing today's OCCA opinion and assessing its potential impact on cases previously referred to the United States for potential federal criminal prosecution."
In its ruling, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals acknowledged it had authorized the dismissal of numerous older convictions on McGirt grounds, as the question of subject matter jurisdiction can be raised at any step in a case. But judges appeared Thursday to admit, in agreement with the argument from Pushmataha County District Attorney Mark Matloff, the court had done so in error.
"We cannot and will not ignore the disruptive and costly consequences that retroactive application of McGirt would now have," Lewis wrote, claiming it was "all owing to a longstanding and widespread, but ultimately mistaken, understanding of law."
Lewis also took time to criticize the McGirt decision, saying in the court's view it "raises no serious questions about the truth-finding function of the state courts" whose apparent "faulty jurisdiction" was "unnoticed until many years later."
"A reversal of Mr. Parish's final conviction now undoubtedly would be a monumental victory for him, but it would not be justice," he wrote.
Nicole McAfee, the director of policy and advocacy for ACLU Oklahoma, tweeted about the issue Thursday, saying the issue is more about the "state's failure to appropriately acknowledge tribal reservations" and ignoring tribal sovereignty.
"The criminal legal system can't write off more than a century of harm and wrongdoing because it feels complicated to fix," McAfee said on Twitter.
Judge Robert Hudson wrote in a concurrence that the decision on Thursday "resolves one aspect of the post-McGirt jurisdictional puzzle" but he believes "many challenges remain."
"So far, Congress has missed the opportunity to implement a practical solution which, at this point, seems unlikely," he wrote. "It is now up to the leaders of the state of Oklahoma, the tribes and the federal government to address the jurisdictional fallout from the McGirt decision."
Lewis, in the majority opinion, noted his view that the dissenting opinion by some justices in the McGirt case "certainly did not view the holding in McGirt as dictated by precedent even in 2020, much less in 2014."
"McGirt was never intended to annul decades of final convictions for crimes that might never be prosecuted in federal court; to free scores of convicted prisoners before their sentences were served; or to allow major crimes committed by, or against, Indians to go unpunished," he wrote. "The Supreme Court's intent, as we understand it, was to fairly and conclusively determine the claimed existence and geographic extent of the (Muscogee) reservation."