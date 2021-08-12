Past convictions stand despite McGirt ruling, Oklahoma court says in new interpretation of SCOTUS decision

Lewis also took time to criticize the McGirt decision, saying in the court's view it "raises no serious questions about the truth-finding function of the state courts" whose apparent "faulty jurisdiction" was "unnoticed until many years later."

"A reversal of Mr. Parish's final conviction now undoubtedly would be a monumental victory for him, but it would not be justice," he wrote.

Nicole McAfee, the director of policy and advocacy for ACLU Oklahoma, tweeted about the issue Thursday, saying the issue is more about the "state's failure to appropriately acknowledge tribal reservations" and ignoring tribal sovereignty.

"The criminal legal system can't write off more than a century of harm and wrongdoing because it feels complicated to fix," McAfee said on Twitter.

Judge Robert Hudson wrote in a concurrence that the decision on Thursday "resolves one aspect of the post-McGirt jurisdictional puzzle" but he believes "many challenges remain."

"So far, Congress has missed the opportunity to implement a practical solution which, at this point, seems unlikely," he wrote. "It is now up to the leaders of the state of Oklahoma, the tribes and the federal government to address the jurisdictional fallout from the McGirt decision."