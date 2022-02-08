Parole denied for former OKC cop, convicted rapist Daniel Holtzclaw

They also take aim at former Oklahoma County District Judge Tim Henderson, who presided over Holtzclaw’s criminal trial.

The judge resigned in March 2021 and came under investigation after two female prosecutors and another woman accused him of sexual misconduct.

Henderson, who has not been charged, presided over numerous high-profile criminal cases in Oklahoma County.

A convicted murderer and a convicted heroin dealer have each, in court, challenged the integrity of their trials because of Henderson’s alleged sexual misconduct with female prosecutors involved in their cases.

The prosecutors who accused Henderson were not involved in the Holtzclaw case.

However, Holtzclaw cited the Henderson matter as a reason to reopen his case.

“I hope and pray more people finally see I truly was railroaded and wrongfully convicted,” he said in a statement. “I upheld my oath of office by protecting and serving my community, while Judge Henderson was allegedly abusing women and violating his oath. It’s time to reopen every one of Henderson’s cases, including mine, that was impacted by his sexual misconduct.”