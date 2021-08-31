Pardon and Parole Board sets clemency hearings for seven death-row offenders

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has set clemency hearings for seven death-row inmates.

Tuesday's action comes after Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor last week asked the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to set execution dates.

The board held a special meeting to set the clemency dates.

“The purpose of our meeting today is to set clemency hearing dates for those seven offenders in anticipation of the Court of Criminal Appeals setting execution dates pursuant to the notices filed by the attorney general,” said Tom Bates, Pardon and Parole Board director.

He said the board will take no official action on clemency until after the Court of Criminal Appeals sets execution dates.

The Court of Criminal Appeals could act at any time, Bates said.

If the board votes for clemency for any of the inmates, the matter will go to Gov. Kevin Stitt for consideration.