Pardon and Parole Board sets clemency hearings for seven death-row offenders

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has set clemency hearings for seven death-row inmates.
Tuesday's action comes after Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor last week asked the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to set execution dates.
The board held a special meeting to set the clemency dates.
“The purpose of our meeting today is to set clemency hearing dates for those seven offenders in anticipation of the Court of Criminal Appeals setting execution dates pursuant to the notices filed by the attorney general,” said Tom Bates, Pardon and Parole Board director.
He said the board will take no official action on clemency until after the Court of Criminal Appeals sets execution dates.
The Court of Criminal Appeals could act at any time, Bates said.
If the board votes for clemency for any of the inmates, the matter will go to Gov. Kevin Stitt for consideration.
The offender, the offender’s attorney, the victim’s family or delegation, and the attorney general are allowed to give presentations to the board during the hearing, said Kyle Counts, Pardon and Parole Board general counsel. Bates said clemency hearings could last four to five hours.
Here are the inmates for whom O'Connor requested execution dates, the dates he requested, and the dates set for clemency hearings:
• Julius Jones, who was convicted of the 1999 murder of Edmond businessman Paul Howell. Execution date of Oct. 28 requested. Clemency hearing set for 9 a.m. Oct. 5.
• James Allen Coddington, who was sentenced to death for the 1997 killing of Albert Hale in Oklahoma County. Execution date of Feb. 10 requested. Clemency hearing set for 9 a.m. Jan. 19.
• Donald Anthony Grant, who was sentenced to death for the 2001 murders of Del City motel workers Brenda McElyea and Suzette Smith. Dec. 30 execution date requested. Clemency hearing set for 9 a.m. Nov. 30.
• John Marion Grant, who was sentenced to death for the 1998 killing of Gay Carter, a kitchen worker at the Dick Connor Correctional Center in Hominy in Osage County. Oct. 7 execution date requested. Clemency hearing set for 10 a.m. Sept. 16.
• Wade Greely Lay, who was sentenced to death for the 2004 killing of a Tulsa security guard, Kenny Anderson. Dec. 9 execution date requested. Clemency hearing set for 9 a.m. Nov. 17.
• Gilbert Ray Postelle, who was convicted of killing four people in 2005 in Del City and sentenced to death for two of the murders. Jan. 20 execution date requested. Clemency hearing set for 9 a.m. Dec. 1.
• Bigler Jobe Stouffer, who was sentenced to death for the 1985 killing of Putnam City teacher Linda Reaves. Nov. 18 execution date requested. Clemency hearing set for 9 a.m. Oct. 27.