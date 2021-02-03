'Paralyzed with grief': Suspect in custody after man, 5 children slain in Muskogee home

The deceased children and man were identified as Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; Harmony Anderson, 5; Neveah Pridgeon, 6; Que’dynce Anderson, 9, and Javarion Lee, 24.

Lee is the suspect’s brother, police said.

Muskogee Police Department spokeswoman Lynn Hamlin said this is a shock and “great deal of sadness” for the Muskogee community. She said that in the 16 years she has been with the department, she has never seen anything like this.

“Today’s tragedy struck our community the likes of which we have not seen in decades,” Mayor Marlon Coleman said in a statement. “Many of us went to bed resting in anticipation of tomorrow’s hopes, only to have awakened to know that five babies with unlimited potential are no longer with us; their lives taken prematurely, their families grappling with a new horror, and our community paralyzed with grief.”

Coleman asked those in the community to care for one another and to pray for the families of those involved.

In a statement early Tuesday afternoon, Muskogee Public Schools officials said a Creek Elementary student had died overnight and that counselors would be made available through the district.