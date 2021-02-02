'Paralyzed with grief': Suspect in custody after man, 5 children slain in Muskogee home

“Today’s tragedy struck our community the likes of which we have not seen in decades,” Mayor Marlon Coleman said in a statement. “Many of us went to bed resting in anticipation of tomorrow's hopes, only to have awakened to know that five babies with unlimited potential are no longer with us; their lives taken prematurely, their families grappling with a new horror, and our community paralyzed with grief.”

Coleman asked those in the community to care for one another and to pray for the families of those involved.

In a statement early Tuesday afternoon, Muskogee Public Schools officials said a Creek Elementary student had died overnight and that counselors would be made available through the district.

“We are saddened by this tragic loss and our deepest sympathies go out to all of those impacted,” Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said in a news release. “No words can adequately express our sadness in losing these students, and our thoughts and prayers are with this family.”

All of the victims lived in the home along with Jarron Pridgeon, Hamlin said, but police do not yet know the relationships.

This was the second domestic mass homicide in the Tulsa area within roughly half a week.

Late Friday or early Saturday, Phillip Daniel Stephen Ross, 31, killed Anastacia “Staci” Lynn Smith, 41, and their children, River Gale Ross, 4, and Piper Ann Ross, 2, before killing himself in their Sand Springs home, police there said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.