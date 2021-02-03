'Paralyzed with grief': Suspect charged after man, 5 children slain in Muskogee home

Four children and a man — Pridgeon’s brother — were found dead in the home, and the children’s mother and another child inside were injured. All had been shot. Three more children in the home were not injured.

The injured woman and child were taken by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital, where the child was pronounced dead and the woman — the mother of the children — was stable, police said.

The deceased children and man were identified as Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; Harmony Anderson, 5; Neveah Pridgeon, 6; Que’dynce Anderson, 9, and Javarion Lee, 24.

Lee is the suspect’s brother, police said.

Muskogee Police Department spokeswoman Lynn Hamlin said this is a shock and “great deal of sadness” for the Muskogee community. She said that in the 16 years she has been with the department, she has never seen anything like this.

“Today’s tragedy struck our community the likes of which we have not seen in decades,” Mayor Marlon Coleman said in a statement. “Many of us went to bed resting in anticipation of tomorrow’s hopes, only to have awakened to know that five babies with unlimited potential are no longer with us; their lives taken prematurely, their families grappling with a new horror, and our community paralyzed with grief.”