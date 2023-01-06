 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ottawa County murderer admits fatally shooting woman in 2021

  Updated
  • 0

A Miami, Oklahoma, man who was found guilty of murder more than 30 years ago admitted Friday in federal court that he killed a woman in 2021.

Jimmy Gene Kelly Jr., 52, will serve 25 years to 30 years in prison as part of a deal with prosecutors that called for him to plead guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the Ottawa County shooting death of Toni Moran, 47.

A worker found Moran’s body Nov. 1, 2021, in the area of Ottawa County South 560 and East 30 roads, within the Quapaw Nation reservation. Moran, who was also known as Tony Elizabeth Torres, had been shot once in the head and once in the torso, according to court documents.

Police arrested Kelly in Pryor in connection with Moran’s death two days after her body was found.

A grand jury named Kelly in a three-count indictment made public Nov. 16, 2021. The federal indictment charged Kelly with first-degree murder, causing death by discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A felony information prosecutors filed Tuesday charged Kelly with second-degree murder.

A person working as a confidential source for law enforcement told the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation that Kelly had told the informant that he had killed someone, records show.

The source, who said he served prison time with Kelly, said he later recorded Kelly the same day when the two met to discuss a firearm purchase, according to court records.

On the recording, Kelly is heard discussing how he shot Moran in the head, according to a court affidavit submitted in support of the arrest warrant and charges.

Also on the recording, Kelly can be heard blaming his wife for shooting Moran a second time, according to the affidavit.

However, Kelly told investigators during an interview that Moran shot herself in the head after Kelly handed her a gun and that he became so upset after she shot herself that he fired a second shot into her torso.

Kelly’s wife denied to investigators that she was present when Moran was killed but acknowledged that Kelly did ask her to provide an alibi for him if questioned by authorities, according to the affidavit.

A judge will decide at Kelly’s sentencing hearing whether to accept the plea deal or reject it.

The deal calls for Kelly to serve a prison sentence between 20 years, three months and 25 years, three months. The sentence will run consecutively with a 57-month prison term Kelly received this week for violating the terms of his supervised release in his prior murder case and a gun-possession case.

Kelly was sentenced Thursday to the 57-month prison sentence after he was found guilty of violating the terms of his supervised release linked to his 1991 and 2019 cases.

Kelly was released from federal prison in July after serving a 30-year federal prison term for the previous murder, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website and court records.

A jury had found him guilty of second-degree murder in the 1991 Ottawa County slaying of Vernon C. Moyer Jr., 31, according to Tulsa World archives.

Kelly, who was 22 at the time, told a jury at his trial that he lured Moyer to a remote area north of Miami under the guise of a fishing trip, only to choke and beat him to death with a bumper jack.

Both murder cases were prosecuted in federal court because Kelly is an American Indian and both slayings occurred in Indian Country.

Meanwhile, Moran was found insane after the 2003 drowning death of her 17-month-old son, Alex. She reportedly told authorities when she was arrested that “God told me to do it.”

She was released from a mental hospital in 2011 after being deemed no longer a danger to society or herself.

Featured video: Memorable Tulsa World court system stories of 2022

Stories by Kelsy Schlotthauer, Andrea Eger, Barbara Hoberock, Kevin Canfield and Curtis Killman.

What you missed this week in notable Tulsa crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from Tulsa World.

