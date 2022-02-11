Ottawa County deputy shoots stolen-vehicle suspect who reportedly pointed a handgun

An Ottawa County deputy shot a man who pointed a handgun at the deputy after running from a stolen vehicle he had been driving, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Friday.

The deputy had spotted the vehicle, which had been reported stolen in another county, about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The driver led the deputy on a pursuit that ended in Delaware County, where he got out of the vehicle and started running, the post states.

He pointed a handgun at the deputy, who then shot the man, the post states. The man ran away again, but the deputy stayed with the vehicles until backup arrived.

The man was later found with a bullet wound in his right thigh, and he was taken to a Tulsa hospital.

The deputy reportedly was not injured, the post states.

Reached by phone Friday evening, Ottawa County officials did not say whether the deputy was suspended pending an investigation, and they said they could not provide any additional details since the investigation was "ongoing."

