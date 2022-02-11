 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ottawa County deputy shoots stolen-vehicle suspect who reportedly pointed a handgun
0 Comments

Ottawa County deputy shoots stolen-vehicle suspect who reportedly pointed a handgun

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An Ottawa County deputy shot a man who pointed a handgun at the deputy after running from a stolen vehicle he had been driving, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Friday.

The deputy had spotted the vehicle, which had been reported stolen in another county, about 4:30 p.m. Friday. 

The driver led the deputy on a pursuit that ended in Delaware County, where he got out of the vehicle and started running, the post states.

He pointed a handgun at the deputy, who then shot the man, the post states. The man ran away again, but the deputy stayed with the vehicles until backup arrived.

The man was later found with a bullet wound in his right thigh, and he was taken to a Tulsa hospital.

The deputy reportedly was not injured, the post states.

Reached by phone Friday evening, Ottawa County officials did not say whether the deputy was suspended pending an investigation, and they said they could not provide any additional details since the investigation was "ongoing." 

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert