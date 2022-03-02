 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSBI seeks help in 2020 slayings of couple in Noble County

  • Updated
030222-tul-nws-ratliffmurders

Bobby Gene Ratliff and Ruby "Faye" Ratliff were killed in their Red Rock home in February 2020.

 Courtesy OSBI

Two years after remains found in the rubble of a house fire in Red Rock were identified as a man and woman who had been shot, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information about the couple's deaths.

Most of the home had burned down by the time Red Rock firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze on Feb. 19, 2020, the OSBI said in a news release.

While searching the rubble, investigators found human remains. Those remains were determined by a medical examiner to be those of of 56-year-old Bobby Gene Ratliff, who had been shot.

Later in the investigation, it was discovered that some of the remains belonged to a second person, Ruby "Faye" Ratliff, 56, who also had been shot.

"It was determined the fire had been set to cover up the murder," the news release states.

The Ratliffs had lived at their home since 1989, the OSBI said.

Bobby Ratliff, a born-and-raised resident of Red Rock, which is between Stillwater and Ponca City, was a volunteer firefighter and worked at a local Ditch Witch company. Faye Ratliff had worked for the nearby Frontier Public Schools for 20 years and was the superintendent's administrative assistant.

The OSBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the slayings.

Anyone who has any information about the case or saw anything suspicious at the time of the fire is urged to contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

