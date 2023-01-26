 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSBI: Remains of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield positively identified

  • Updated
The remains of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield were positively identified Thursday, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation social media post.  

Her remains were found Jan. 17 near Rush Springs, about 15 miles from Cyril, where she was reported missing, the OSBI said

The search for Athena began earlier this month when a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering by herself and alerted authorities. 
 
Athena is thought to have been beaten to death on Dec. 25 and buried by one of her caregivers, 36-year-old Ivon Adams, according to court documents.

Adams was arrested in Arizona and has since been charged with the murder of Athena and child neglect in relation to her sister.  
 
The children's other caregiver, Alyisa Adams, 31, was arrested in Oklahoma and has been charged with two counts of child neglect.
 
A service for Athena was held in Enid last week.
