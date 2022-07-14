 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSBI: Oklahoma noodler confesses to killing fellow fisherman over Bigfoot fears

Man killed in fight while noodling near South Canadian River in Pontotoc County, OSBI says

ADA — A noodler has been arrested on a murder complaint after he confessed to killing another fisherman for trying to feed him to Bigfoot along a river in southeastern Oklahoma, an OSBI agent reported.

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

071422-tul-nws-sanders-larry

Sanders

 OSBI
