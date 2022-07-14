ADA — A noodler has been arrested on a murder complaint after he confessed to killing another fisherman for trying to feed him to Bigfoot along a river in southeastern Oklahoma, an OSBI agent reported.
OSBI: Oklahoma noodler confesses to killing fellow fisherman over Bigfoot fears
- Nolan Clay The Oklahoman
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Larry Sanders told investigators that on Saturday he and Jimmy Knighten were noodling in the river — fishing for catfish with their bare hands — when a "confrontation ensued" and Sanders struck and strangled Knighten, according to an OSBI news release.
An internal investigation into Assistant District Attorneys Isaac Shields and George Gibbs Jr. confirmed that the two observed deliberations via a security camera feed, the district attorney told the attorney general.
The Republican attorney general issued notice Friday that a so-called state "trigger law," one that was to take effect should Roe be overturned, means abortion is now illegal in the state.
Oklahoma County killer Richard Eugene Glossip is set to die Sept. 22. Glossip was twice sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese.
Daniel Thomas Giraldi worked in the District Attorney District 13 office from 2019 until April 20, according to court records.
A witness reportedly contradicted Robert Kent Kraft's claims that he stabbed Justin Johnson, 32, in self-defense.
The court’s ruling, which clarifies its 2020 McGirt decision, is a victory for state officials who had argued against an appellate court ruling that said otherwise.
The lawsuit cites Oklahomans' constitutional right to due process and the right to health as reasons to overturn the laws.