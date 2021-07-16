OSBI discusses efforts to reduce 'staggering' backlog of untested sexual assault kits

The agency also received $1.6 million in federal grant funds and plans to seek additional grants to reduce the backlog, she said.

Fielding said the agency has also enlisted the services of an outside laboratory for processing and is looking for a second laboratory to help.

“While we have a staggering backlog, we want to assure you that we are doing everything we can and we have got good plans in place to address this as quickly as we can but still ensuring that the quality of work we do is at the highest standard,” she said.

The analyses are going to identify rapists and murders, Adams said.

“Our goal is to find them (victims) justice and to find answers to this,” Adams said.

A recent law requires law enforcement to submit the kits within 20 days to a forensic laboratory for testing, unless the victim chooses not to have the kit tested, Fielding said.

While the new law was necessary, it created some significant increases in the number of cases the OSBI receives in its lab, Fielding said.

Before the law took effect, the agency was receiving anywhere from 25 to 30 sexual assault cases a month, but after the law took effect, the number jumped to 95 to 100 cases a month, she said.