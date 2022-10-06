OSBI: Alleged home invader dies after officer-involved shooting on Will Rogers Turnpike

A man who allegedly broke into a Claremore home and stole woman's car before leading police on a pursuit ending on the Will Rogers Turnpike has died after he was shot by authorities.

On Wednesday, Claremore police responded after Bobby Joe Johnston reportedly broke into a woman's home, accosted her and stole her vehicle, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Johnston evaded officers during a short pursuit and eventually crashed the stolen vehicle on Interstate 44 about five miles east of Claremore.

At the scene, Johnson reportedly approached a perimeter set by Claremore police officers and Rogers County sheriff’s deputies, and two officers and a deputy shot at him. He was taken to a Claremore hospital, where he died, the OSBI said in a news release Thursday.

"The investigation involves Native Americans and falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision," according to the release, which adds that the FBI is also assisting in the ongoing investigation.