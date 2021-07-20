Osage Nation seeks court affirmation that its reservation also was never disestablished

An indefinite stay has been granted in Young’s case pending U.S. Supreme Court action in another Oklahoma-based murder case, Bosse v. Oklahoma.

The U.S. Supreme Court found in the McGirt case that Congress had never disestablished the Muscogee Nation’s reservation in Oklahoma, which meant any crimes involving a Native American within the Muscogee reservation were subject to federal or tribal prosecution — not state prosecution. Since that ruling last summer, an Oklahoma appellate court has ruled that it applies to the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole reservations because they, also, were never disestablished by Congress.

In 2010, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had upheld a lower court ruling in Osage Nation v. Irby that that tribe’s reservation, at least at the surface level, was disestablished with the adoption of the Osage Allotment Act of 1906. The tribe still holds the mineral rights for all of Osage County.

A taxation case, the tribe was seeking confirmation that all of Osage County still constituted a reservation and that therefore its citizens who worked for the Osage Nation and lived within its boundaries were exempt from paying state income tax.