Order reinstating unemployment will be heard by Oklahoma Supreme Court

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s Supreme Court will combine two cases challenging the termination of federal pandemic unemployment benefits after a lower court judge ruled against the state, the high court said Monday.

On Friday, an Oklahoma County District Judge notified attorneys that he would order that federal benefits be reinstated to thousands of Oklahomans who are out of work due to the pandemic.

In granting the preliminary injunction sought by those suing to restore the payments, District Judge Anthony L. Bonner Jr. directed the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission immediately to notify the U.S. Labor Department to reinstate and administer the federal unemployment benefit programs.

