One killed, two others injured in Bartlesville stabbing

One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a stabbing at a home in northeast Bartlesville on Wednesday evening, Bartlesville Police Capt. Jay Hastings said.

The suspect, a man in his mid-40s, was also taken to a hospital but has since been treated and released and is now in police custody, Hastings said. Information on the man's injuries was not available.

About 7 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a stabbing in the 200 block of Northeast Fenway Avenue, where they found one victim outside and two others inside.

The suspect was also still at the residence, Hastings said.

The victims were all taken to a hospital in Bartlesville, but one died on the way, Hastings said. The other two were then transferred to a Tulsa hospital.

Hastings said all four people involved lived at the house and that at least some of them are related to each other.

The events that led up to the stabbing are still under investigation, Hastings said, but it appears to have been an isolated incident.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in processing the crime scene, Hastings said.

Police have not released any identities of the victims or suspect yet.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.