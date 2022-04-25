Oktaha man charged federally in Friday shooting deaths of two men

An Oktaha man has been charged in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma with two counts of murder in Indian Country on allegations that he fatally shot two men in his front yard.

Kyle Lee Owens, a Cherokee Nation citizen, is charged with killing Stephen Lee Hill and Benjamin Maston Hill Jr., who were shot to death Friday at Owens' residence in the 9000 block of South 40th Street West in Oktaha, about 15 miles southwest of Muskogee and 60 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Owens' wife called 911 about 8:30 p.m. Friday and said she needed an officer to go to her house at that address, according to an affidavit filed Monday.

"Much of the call is difficult to understand, but (Owens' wife) made statements about someone trying to run her off the road, about people being on her property, and about her husband either having to shoot or shooting someone," the affidavit states. "The end of the call captured the sound of four or five gunshots before the call disconnected."

A dispatcher called the woman back, and she repeated that "they" had tried to run her off the road. Then a man, who identified himself as Owens, said "they" were shot and dead in the road in front of his property, according to the affidavit.

The dispatcher attempted to ask Owens about what happened, but Owens reportedly said, "I decline to say over the phone what happened," the document says.

About the same time, one of the Owenses' neighbors called 911 and said her neighbor had shot two people.

When Muskogee County deputies arrived, they detained Kyle Owens and located two vehicles and the bodies of Stephen Hill and Benjamin Hill Jr. on the road and in a ditch in front of the Owenses' property, according to the affidavit.

Investigators found about 28 .223-caliber or 5.56 mm casings in Owens' driveway and in the road in front of his house.

A 5.56 mm rifle was found in the footwell of the front passenger seat of a black Jaguar car with an Absentee Shawnee Tribe license plate registered to Stephen Hill, according to the affidavit. The affidavit did not state whether Stephen and Benjamin Hill were tribal citizens.

Surveillance camera footage from a neighboring residence captured the sound of about 20 gunshots and a female voice screaming "words to the effect of (not a direct quote), 'stop, stop, you’re going to go to jail.'" the affidavit states.

The neighbor told officers she saw Stephen Hill standing at the back of his car with his hands up and Owens going toward him pointing a gun.

Another neighbor said she heard Stephen Hill say "words to the effect of (not a direct quote), 'I’m sorry, I’m sorry, it was a joke,'" the affidavit states.

Then the first neighbor heard several gunshots and saw Stephen Hill fall into the ditch, according to the affidavit.

FBI agents reported finding four additional 9 mm ammunition cartridge casings near Owens' driveway and six firearms inside his house: two .223-caliber/5.56 mm rifles and four 9 mm pistols.

