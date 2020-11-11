Okmulgee police make two arrests in Tuesday shooting

Okmulgee police arrested two men Tuesday in connection with a shooting that left another man hospitalized in Tulsa in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Second Street in Okmulgee, a news release from Chief Joe Prentice states. The man who was shot was not identified because it was not yet clear whether his family had been notified, Prentice said.

The man's condition was critical Tuesday night, the chief said. However, he said, the man was able to provide information that led to the arrest of Okmulgee resident Darren Powdrill on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.

Information from witnesses helped police identify Daniel Grizzle as the other suspect, and Prentice said they discovered a vehicle largely matching witness descriptions at Grizzle's home.

Officers arrested him on the same complaint as Powrill after conducting a traffic stop. A search of Grizzle's home revealed a firearm that could be the gun used in the incident, Prentice said.