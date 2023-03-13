Okmulgee police are investigating a pair of shootings believed to be connected to a burglary reported earlier at a home.

Several rounds were fired into a residence in the 1300 block of North Collins Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.

A 41-year-old man was struck by gunfire and was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, Prentice said in a news release early Monday.

A previous incident had been reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Randolph Avenue and Ohio Street, where shots had been fired into a vehicle. No one was struck, police said of that incident about two miles from the residence where the shooting occurred six hours later.

"Although information is limited currently, both incidents are believed to be related and may also be related to an earlier burglary at that same residence," Prentice said.

At least one of the suspects is a juvenile, according to investigators who will continue working to determine who is involved and what their involvement is, the news release states.